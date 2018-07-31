You are here

Home > SME

A slice of H.A.M in Singapore's visual merchandising market

A chance opportunity led to the birth of this company. These days, when opportunity knocks, its bosses are quick to open the door.
Tue, Jul 31, 2018 - 5:50 AM
btnews@sph.com.sg

BT_20180731_VIHAM31_3516109.jpg
Co-founder Hidekatu Shigekawa says the first five years were spent grappling with uncertainty. Their salaries then averaged S$500 a month as they "made sure" they didn't pay themselves "a big fat pay cheque".
BT PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN

CHANCES are, you have seen the work of H.A.M Creations without knowing it.

The work ranges from flip-disc exhibits at Changi Airport, to retail displays for Sephora lipstick, and a faux piano in a Hermes window display.

But before the 17- year-old company could nod smugly at having

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20180731_LMXSTRATEGYLEE_3516414.jpg
Jul 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore equities still favoured amid uncertain, volatile H2 for Asia

Jul 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

E-commerce solutions firm Synagie to raise S$9.8m net proceeds on Catalist

Jul 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Retirement age review, reskilling: Firms say flexibility is key

Most Read

1 Steve Ting on timing, luck and second phase of his career
2 CPF withdrawals via PayNow hit S$40m since launch in March: OCBC
3 Daintree Residence sells 50 out of 80 units in weekend launch
4 Deutsche Bank's Yusof Yaacob may be a leading candidate for Khazanah's top job
5 UOB teams up with 7 car dealerships, Carousell to launch car financing service
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180731_LMXSTRATEGYLEE_3516414.jpg
Jul 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore equities still favoured amid uncertain, volatile H2 for Asia

Jul 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Retirement age review, reskilling: Firms say flexibility is key

BT_20180731_HHBP31_3516346.jpg
Jul 31, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Big Oil can stay relevant in low-carbon future: BP

BT_20180731_STWORK31_3516367.jpg
Jul 31, 2018
Government & Economy

New national centre to help local firms develop in-house trainers

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening