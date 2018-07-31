A slice of H.A.M in Singapore's visual merchandising market

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
CHANCES are, you have seen the work of H.A.M Creations without knowing it.
The work ranges from flip-disc exhibits at Changi Airport, to retail displays for Sephora lipstick, and a faux piano in a Hermes window display.
But before the 17- year-old company could nod smugly at having
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg