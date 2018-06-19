You are here

Home > SME

Acing out rivals in e-commerce

By growing its user base and focusing on a seamless yet secure online user experience, Shopee stands out from the crowd.
Tue, Jun 19, 2018 - 5:50 AM
klisa@sph.com.sg

BT_20180619_LSSHOPEE19_3474112.jpg
Zhou Junjie, chief commercial officer and country head of Shopee Singapore, says that the company believes in being inclusive, to work not just with professional sellers but also smaller offline retailers.
PHOTO: SHOPEE

THE e-commerce scene in South-east Asia is heating up rapidly, with many e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Zalora, and Alibaba's Lazada all competing to gain market share in the region.

One of the most recognisable names out there is Shopee, an e-commerce platform established by

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

SME

Fintech all set to transform SME financing

Grab secures S$500m syndicated facility for vehicle fleet financing

DPM Tharman concludes visit to Kenya, Rwanda to deepen engagements in Africa

New award launched to recognise firms that reinvent, innovate

Harnessing technology to stay in pole position

Data management crucial as data becomes critical asset for SMEs

Editor's Choice

Jun 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC targets S$1b profit from China's Greater Bay Area by 2023

Jun 19, 2018
Stocks

Asia equities battered again by US-China trade spat

Jun 19, 2018
Real Estate

Jump in May home sales lifts hopes for second half

Most Read

1 Ex-Malaysian PM Najib and family spotted in Langkawi with 30 bags
2 Saving Hyflux: stakeholders, patience is vital now
3 O&M stocks appear to be decoupling from oil prices
4 Stock market remains in correction mode
5 Astrea IV Class A-1 bonds rise to 102.9 on debut
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Jun 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC targets S$1b profit from China's Greater Bay Area by 2023

Jun 19, 2018
Stocks

Asia equities battered again by US-China trade spat

Jun 19, 2018
Real Estate

Jump in May home sales lifts hopes for second half

Jun 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC keen to expand into onshore wealth management in China

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening