You are here

Home > SME

A*Star scientists, engineers recognised for contributions to local SME ecosystem

Wed, Dec 09, 2020 - 9:39 AM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

Minister Dr Tan See Leng Speech.JPG
Tan See Leng, Minister in Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister for Trade and Industry and Manpower, delivers the opening speech for SME Day 2020 @ SWITCH.
PHOTO: A*Star

SEVEN research scientists and engineers from the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*Star) were recognised on Wednesday for their contributions to the small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) ecosystem and potential to help local SMEs grow.

The award recipients were seconded to SMEs under A*Star's Technology for Enterprise Capability Upgrading (T-Up) programme, and helped their respective host companies co-develop novel products, upskill workers and expand internationally.

Four winners received the T-Up Excellence Award for their exceptional contributions to the SME ecosystem by developing innovative, marketable products and improving the research and development (R&D) capabilities of the companies.

The remaining three winners received the T-Up Emerging Talent Award for their potential to meet industry needs and help local enterprises grow.

The awards were presented at SME Day 2020 @ SWITCH by Minister in Prime Minister's Office and Second Minister for Trade and Industry and Manpower Tan See Leng.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

He also witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between A*Star and the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) to develop an innovation and enterprise talent pipeline for local enterprises. The partnership will see A*Star's T-Up secondees working with SIT interns to help companies solve problems through research and innovation.

The interns will benefit from mentorship, R&D experience and exposure to the process of technology translation and commercialisation. A*Star and SIT piloted the collaboration with fintech firm STYL Solutions in May.

In his speech at the event, Dr Tan urged SMEs to accelerate their innovation journey by adopting ready-to-go technologies, leveraging operation and technology roadmapping, partnering public agencies and private companies to innovate, and upskilling their workforce.

SMEs can reach out to the trade associations and chambers (TACs), which can help by consolidating and defining common problem statements for each industry, and bring the aggregated demands to research institutes to co-develop solutions.

"This is a much more efficient way than having individual SMEs running from pillar to post looking for solutions themselves," Dr Tan said.

Aside from upskilling their existing workforce, SMEs can tap the T-Up programme for R&D talent, he added. Under the programme, A*Star researchers with the appropriate expertise will be embedded with the company to drive technology transfer or R&D projects, or help build in-house research and innovation capabilities. More than 900 A*Star research scientists and engineers have been seconded to more than 800 SMEs since 2003.

The 2020 winners of the T-Up Excellence Award are:

*Dr Veeresh Juturu from A*Star's Institute of Chemical Engineering Sciences, who was seconded to Westcom Solutions and developed a microbial solution to turn food waste into organic fertiliser;

*Dr Manippady Krishna Kumar and Lance Tan Wei Sheng from A*Star's Institute of Materials Research and Engineering, who were seconded to Champs Industrial and developed water disinfection technologies; and

*Chiu Ying Lay from A*Star's Institute for Infocomm Research, who was seconded to Whizpace and helped enhance and develop the company's "super Wifi" products.

The 2020 winners of the T-Up Emerging Talent Award are:

*Dr Li Hongying from A*Star's Institute of High Performance Computing, who was seconded to ERS and developed a computational fluid dynamics model to simulate scenarios and speed up product design;

*Tnay Guan Leong from A*Star's Singapore Institute of Manufacturing Technology (SIMTech), who was seconded to Fidel Engineering and Trading and developed a machining technology that accelerated production of complex aerospace components; and

*Pua Suan Tai, a former SIMTech research engineer who was seconded to Hope Technik and devised payload modules for robotic load carriers to be used in malls to deliver goods.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 9, 2020 11:52 AM
Energy & Commodities

Gold dips as equities climb on vaccine cheer; stimulus hopes support

[BENGALURU] Gold prices eased on Wednesday as encouraging vaccine developments pushed investors towards riskier...

Dec 9, 2020 11:46 AM
Government & Economy

China consumer prices drop for first time in over a decade

[BEIJING] China's consumer prices dropped more than expected in November on falling food costs, with a key gauge...

Dec 9, 2020 11:42 AM
Government & Economy

Hospital staff 'truly exhausted,' says Texas doctor in viral hug photo

[HOUSTON] Through multiple masks, a face shield and a protective suit he likens to those worn by astronauts, Dr...

Dec 9, 2020 11:39 AM
Consumer

Viacom poised to win suit over Netflix talent poaching

[LOS ANGELES] A ViacomCBS unit is poised to win its lawsuit accusing Netflix of illegally poaching one of its...

Dec 9, 2020 11:16 AM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: Retail S-Reits can catch locals' outbound spend to offset tourists' absence

DBS Group Research believes retailers and mall landlords in Singapore can capture a significant part of outbound...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore arm of London club behind dinner at steakhouse that breached Covid-19 rules

Suspected Covid-19 case on Royal Caribbean cruise to nowhere, ship returns to Singapore mid-sail

Stocks to watch: Keppel Infra Trust, SIA, SATS, Geo Energy, Hatten Land

Australia consumer sentiment hits 10-year high

Singapore makes leap in cross-border payment arrangement with Thailand

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for