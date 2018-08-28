You are here
Building a landmark business
Expand Construction rose from the turmoil of the 1998 financial crisis to become a viable business, predicated on treating its workers like family
SINGAPORE'S skyline is synonymous with the Supertree Grove at Gardens by the Bay and the Marina Bay Promenade. These landmarks, as well as the Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum at National University of Singapore (NUS), showcase the work of homegrown construction group, Expand Construction
