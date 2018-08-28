You are here

Building a landmark business

Expand Construction rose from the turmoil of the 1998 financial crisis to become a viable business, predicated on treating its workers like family
Founder and chairman Von Lee Yong Miang, of Expand Construction, snagged the third prize at the E50 awards last year.
PHOTO: EXPAND CONSTRUCTION

(Above) The Supertree Grove at Gardens by the Bay and the Marina Bay Promenade, two significant milestones for Expand Construction.
PHOTO: RICHARD COULSTOCK

The Supertree Grove at Gardens by the Bay and (above) The Marina Bay Promenade, two significant milestones for Expand Construction.
PHOTO: BT FILE

SINGAPORE'S skyline is synonymous with the Supertree Grove at Gardens by the Bay and the Marina Bay Promenade. These landmarks, as well as the Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum at National University of Singapore (NUS), showcase the work of homegrown construction group, Expand Construction

