You are here

Home > SME

Carving out a co-working niche

As Singapore co-working spaces increase in number, so does competition to stand out in the crowd.
Tue, May 22, 2018 - 5:50 AM
elkoh@sph.com.sg

BT_20180522_ELWORK_C_3444723.jpg
Core Collective is a co-working space that provides for both fitness and wellness professionals, that takes up three floors in Anson Road. It has treatment rooms, a gym and specialised studios.
BT PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN

BT_20180522_ELWORK_A_3444721.jpg
The Sanctuary, the adults-only section in co-working space Trehaus. It is the first to cater to working parents, billed as a diverse mini ecosystem, and where every day can be "Take Your Child to Work" day.
PHOTO: TREHAUS

BT_20180522_ELWORK_C_3444723.jpg
The Working Capitol, at Keong Saik Road, is a co-working space in a row of adjoining shophouses run by Saranta Gattie (left) and her brother Ben Gattie.
BT PHOTO: LEE JIA WEN

BT_20180522_ELWORK_B_3444722.jpg
The Great Room aims for a 16-hour business model. Founder Jaelle Ang started the space because she saw that startups that have attracted funding from investors were an under-served market.
PHOTO: THE GREAT ROOM

HAVING birthed startups the likes of Instagram and Uber, co-working spaces are a relatively new genre of office which is rapidly gaining traction among entrepreneurs and even SME owners in Singapore. Those sharing the same space may not be employed by the same company, but occupants tend to

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

SME

An ecosystem to boost innovation and revolutionise business

Validus, Lighthouse Canton launch S$20m SME financing fund

SMEs should take do-it-yourself approach: Inderjit Singh

Firms should take initiative instead of relying on government: Inderjit Singh

More than 100 SMEs gain from group-based upgrading solutions

SMEs seeing productivity gains after tech, innovation push

Editor's Choice

May 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Strong prospects in Asean, but firms face hurdles to regional expansion: survey

BT_20180522_NRPORSCHE_3444748.jpg
May 22, 2018
Transport

Porsche sales in Singapore kick into high gear

May 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

ESR's expansion plans extend beyond Singapore's shores

Most Read

1 Abuses pushed Malaysia's debt over RM1 trillion, says Mahathir
2 Stocks to watch: SembMarine, Ascendas India Trust, Tat Hong, Perennial
3 PM Lee Hsien Loong meets Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad in Putrajaya
4 Perennial appoints Europe's luxury hotel group Kempinski to operate Capitol Singapore hotel
5 Wholesale electricity price spikes unsettle independent retailers
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

May 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Strong prospects in Asean, but firms face hurdles to regional expansion: survey

BT_20180522_NRPORSCHE_3444748.jpg
May 22, 2018
Transport

Porsche sales in Singapore kick into high gear

BT_20180522_VIPANEL22_3444790.jpg
May 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Deep understanding of Asean is key to seizing opportunities: panellists

BT_20180522_VIAVIATION22_3444793.jpg
May 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Improved aviation infrastructure needed to spur growth in Asean, says Liew Mun Leong

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening