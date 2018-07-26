You are here

Home > SME

Crowdfunding platform CoAssets offers SME lending fund for accredited investors

Thu, Jul 26, 2018 - 3:36 PM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

AUSTRALIA-LISTED crowdfunding platform CoAssets on Thursday launched the CoAssets Stirling Fort Absolute Return Fund, which will undertake collateralised lending.

The fund gives accredited investors a way to invest in the regional SME (small and medium-sized enterprises) lending space. It will engage mainly in SME bridging loans, with loan tenures generally less than 12 months, CoAssets said.

It said: "Fund performance is unlikely to be affected by the equities or interest rate markets. The bulk of the portfolio will be made up of loans to SMEs that are able to pledge hard assets while the rest of the portfolio will be made up of loans to SMEs that allow the fund to hold a charge over their shares, earnings, or contract receivables."

CoAssets said it aims to grow the Asset under Management (AUM) to S$100 million over the next five years.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The appointed fund manager is Singapore-based Stirling Fort Capital. Stirling is a multi-family office established in 2014.

Editor's Choice

BT_20180726_ANGSIAS_3512417.jpg
Jul 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

70,000 members' data stolen, but Sias unaware for 5 years

Jul 26, 2018
Banking & Finance

Clifford Capital prices Asia's first project-financing portfolio

BT_20180726_AGNSEN0RM_3512458.jpg
Jul 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, NSE restart talks on India's offshore hub

Most Read

1 As rents soar, Democrats push new policies on affordable housing
2 Koh Boon Hwee on investment themes that excite him
3 Audit majors swoop in on legal eagles to lift one-stop services
4 70,000 members' data stolen, but Sias unaware for 5 years
5 En bloc hopefuls extend tender closing dates
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Forbes.jpg
Jul 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's top 50 tycoons get 11% richer; 3 newcomers join list: Forbes

manufacturing.jpg
Jul 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output eases to 7.4% in June, topping forecasts, but tougher weather ahead

Jul 26, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore industrial prices, rents continue to stabilise in Q2

Jul 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

Ascott to manage 1,600 units in the Philippines in tie-up with developer Cebu Landmasters

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening