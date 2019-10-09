DBS unveils digital logistics solutions package for SMEs

(From left) Tan Su Shan, DBS group head of international banking, and Yang Kee Logistics’ chairman and founder Koh Yang Kee at DBS’ Logistics Disrupt event. Yang Kee Logistics is the first to sign up for DBS’ digital logistics solutions package.

DBS Bank on Wednesday rolled out a digital solutions package for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the logistics sector, aiming to help them tackle challenges in expanding and keeping up with evolving consumer needs and emerging business trends.

Launched at the Logistics Disrupt by DBS BusinessClass event, the package includes solutions for supply-chain financing and traceability, real-time trade financing applications and funds settlement through the SME's enterprise resource planning or internal systems. Some other features are instant payment collections and refunds via the clients' online portals, mobile apps or DBS MAX.

