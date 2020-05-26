Digital transformation the lifeline for SMEs in pandemic

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
THE government's decision to extend and tighten circuit breaker measures to June 1, 2020, left many retailers with heightened fears of survival.
Already, the detrimental impact is playing out with retail sales declining drastically from 8.4 per cent in February to a further drop to 13.3...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes