You are here

Home > SME

Enterprise Singapore launches e-commerce help package for retail SMEs

Thu, Apr 02, 2020 - 11:25 AM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

ES.jpg
Ted Tan, deputy chief executive officer of Enterprise Singapore, said the booster package primarily helps retailers who have little e-commerce knowledge and capabilities to get started with online channels.
PHOTO: BT

TO help small and mid-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the retail sector that have been badly hit by the novel coronavirus outbreak, Enterprise Singapore (ESG) on Thursday launched a booster package to aid such companies in setting up online sales channels.

The E-Commerce Booster Package covers 90 per cent of the costs to set up operations on existing e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Qoo10, as well as provides support for additional manpower to kick-start their e-commerce journeys.

"It is more crucial now for retailers to diversify revenue streams by using e-commerce channels," said Ted Tan, deputy chief executive officer of ESG.

He noted that the package primarily helps retailers who have little e-commerce knowledge and capabilities to get started with online channels, and its partnerships with established e-commerce platforms will ensure that the retailers can reach a "good-sized market".

"We want to empower all retailers to develop long-term and sustainable e-commerce strategies that will ensure business resilience beyond Covid-19."

SEE ALSO

Across vintages, SMEs to seek liquidity buffer for long winter

For domestic reach, ESG has partnered e-commerce platform providers Amazon, Lazada Singapore, Qoo10 and Shopee. They will work with the retailers to curate and list products for up to six months, participate in promotion campaigns, fulfil orders and perform basic sales data analysis.

Each retailer can apply with only one of these platforms, and must not have an existing account with the chosen platform. The SME will receive a one-time 90 per cent subsidy on qualifying costs for fees charged, capped at S$9,000.

Companies that want to extend their overseas reach can do so through ESG's existing Multichannel E-Commerce Platform (MEP) Programme. The one-time support provided under the MEP will be enhanced to 90 per cent from the original 70 per cent until Sept 30, 2020.

The programme's curated solution providers will work with retailers to list and sell their products on multiple overseas e-marketplaces. The providers currently working with the MEP are CombineSell, SELLinALL, Synagie and Vinculum.

ESG will also pay for 90 per cent of qualifying manpower costs for three staff for three months. "The additional manpower support can help the company identify new sources of demand, or streamline processes during the initial months to ensure smooth operations and sustain online efforts for the long term," said ESG.

Retail SMEs can sign up for the package directly with the e-commerce platforms and solution providers from now until Sept 30, 2020. For more information, they can visit www.enterprisesg.gov.sg/industries/type/retail/e-commerce-booster-package

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 2, 2020 11:54 AM
Energy & Commodities

China's fruit farmers hurt by lockdown losses as harvests rot

[SHANGHAI] China's fruit farmers, hurt by lost crops from coronavirus lockdowns and a slow recovery in demand, are...

Apr 2, 2020 11:35 AM
Stocks

Asia: Markets extend Wall St losses as traders eye growing crisis

[HONG KONG] Equity markets fell in Asia on Thursday, tracking a sharp drop on Wall Street as the deadly coronavirus...

Apr 2, 2020 11:32 AM
Government & Economy

Australia offers free childcare in further support to workers

[SYDNEY] Australia is offering free childcare to about one million families, as the government steps up efforts to...

Apr 2, 2020 11:19 AM
Government & Economy

South Korea to allow absentee voting for coronavirus patients in parliamentary elections

[SEOUL] South Korea will allow coronavirus patients to vote by mail or as an absentee in this month's parliamentary...

Apr 2, 2020 11:12 AM
Consumer

Casino capitals Macau, Las Vegas slammed by virus

[HONG KONG] The vast, glitzy gaming halls of Macau are open, but thousands of baccarat tables are empty. The world's...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.