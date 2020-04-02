Enterprise Singapore launches e-commerce help package for retail SMEs

Ted Tan, deputy chief executive officer of Enterprise Singapore, said the booster package primarily helps retailers who have little e-commerce knowledge and capabilities to get started with online channels.

TO help small and mid-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the retail sector that have been badly hit by the novel coronavirus outbreak, Enterprise Singapore (ESG) on Thursday launched a booster package to aid such companies in setting up online sales channels.

The E-Commerce Booster Package covers 90 per cent of the costs to set up operations on existing e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Qoo10, as well as provides support for additional manpower to kick-start their e-commerce journeys.

"It is more crucial now for retailers to diversify revenue streams by using e-commerce channels," said Ted Tan, deputy chief executive officer of ESG.

He noted that the package primarily helps retailers who have little e-commerce knowledge and capabilities to get started with online channels, and its partnerships with established e-commerce platforms will ensure that the retailers can reach a "good-sized market".

"We want to empower all retailers to develop long-term and sustainable e-commerce strategies that will ensure business resilience beyond Covid-19."

For domestic reach, ESG has partnered e-commerce platform providers Amazon, Lazada Singapore, Qoo10 and Shopee. They will work with the retailers to curate and list products for up to six months, participate in promotion campaigns, fulfil orders and perform basic sales data analysis.

Each retailer can apply with only one of these platforms, and must not have an existing account with the chosen platform. The SME will receive a one-time 90 per cent subsidy on qualifying costs for fees charged, capped at S$9,000.

Companies that want to extend their overseas reach can do so through ESG's existing Multichannel E-Commerce Platform (MEP) Programme. The one-time support provided under the MEP will be enhanced to 90 per cent from the original 70 per cent until Sept 30, 2020.

The programme's curated solution providers will work with retailers to list and sell their products on multiple overseas e-marketplaces. The providers currently working with the MEP are CombineSell, SELLinALL, Synagie and Vinculum.

ESG will also pay for 90 per cent of qualifying manpower costs for three staff for three months. "The additional manpower support can help the company identify new sources of demand, or streamline processes during the initial months to ensure smooth operations and sustain online efforts for the long term," said ESG.

Retail SMEs can sign up for the package directly with the e-commerce platforms and solution providers from now until Sept 30, 2020. For more information, they can visit www.enterprisesg.gov.sg/industries/type/retail/e-commerce-booster-package