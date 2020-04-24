You are here

Google and UOB unveil training courses for retail, tourism and F&B SMEs hit by Covid-19

Fri, Apr 24, 2020 - 12:00 PM
GOOGLE and United Overseas Bank (UOB) on Friday announced new training courses run by the SME Leadership Academy programme and aimed at helping small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in retail, tourism and food and beverage (F&B) tackle challenges arising from the Covid-19 crisis. 

The SME Leadership Academy, launched last August, was to have trained 400 SME business leaders by the end of this year, but that goal has been bumped up to 4,000 SMEs by end-2021. Last year, around 340 business leaders attended the programme, which is free, The Straits Times reported. 

Google Singapore country director Ben King said: “The considerable disruptions of Covid-19 has made this a tough time for businesses at all levels - doubly so for SMEs, which need to accelerate digital adoption and quickly move their business online to adapt to the evolving situation. It is critical that we support them in whatever way we can."

The new curriculum targeted at retail, tourism and F&B SMEs will be conducted online through six to eight hour-long webinars, which start on April 28. In contrast, last year's in-person workshops were run over three half-days.  

SME employees will learn how to use digital solutions, including online collaboration tools, that can help them be more effective in managing operations in a time of remote working. The training will also cover sector-specific trends as well as people and business management during crises. 

UOB will guide SMEs on how to apply for Covid-19 financial relief assistance to tide them over during the crisis. The bank, through its innovation accelerator The FinLab, will also connect SMEs with suitable technology solution-providers.

Some business leaders who attended last year's training said it has helped them make better use of digital tools, especially during the virus outbreak. 

Kelvin Tan, director at minimart operator New Econ Holdings, said he is using Google's G-Suite, which has facilitated remote working. When social-distancing measures were implemented in Singapore, he made use of the product for digital marketing. 

Reuben Tan, business development director at F&B establishment Bar Bar Black Sheep, said that his learning how to use Google Ads helped the business to reduce spending on advertisements by 30 per cent to 40 per cent. 

SMEs keen to sign up for the webinars can visit: https://eventsonair.withgoogle.com/events/sme-leadership-academy

