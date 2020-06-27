Home-Fix to be wound up as Covid-19 dashes plans of revival

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
HARDWARE firm Home-Fix, which was forced to shutter all its retail stores in Singapore last December amid financial woes, will now be wound up for good, despite six months of debt restructuring and plans to revive itself in a different form.
It had its application to wind...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes