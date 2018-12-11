Lintec's concrete plans for the future

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
SINCE its incorporation two decades ago, Lintec Concrete Technologies (LCT)'s vision has not wavered. Its CEO Ramamoorthy Sakthivel Murugan, otherwise known as Mr R Sakthi, always strives for the company to become a recognised performance leader in the global infrastructure industry, providing
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg