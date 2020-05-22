You are here

Home > SME

Lobby group wants laws for a fair tenancy commission, data sharing

Fair Tenancy Framework Industry Committee submits 15 key recommendations to Ministry of Law and Ministry of Trade and Industry
Fri, May 22, 2020 - 5:50 AM
tanmindy@sph.com.sg@MindyTanBT

nz_mall_220525.jpg
The Fair Tenancy Framework Industry Committee (FTFIC) has proposed the setting up of a Fair Tenancy Commission (FTC) and a more equitable sharing of information and costs between tenants and landlords, among a list of recommendations that it hopes can be legislated.
ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Singapore

THE Fair Tenancy Framework Industry Committee (FTFIC) has proposed the setting up of a Fair Tenancy Commission (FTC) and a more equitable sharing of information and costs between tenants and landlords, among a list of recommendations that it hopes can be legislated.

...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

May 22, 2020 06:29 AM
Transport

US Democrats press Delta, JetBlue to reverse cuts after bailout

[WASHINGTON] Senate Democrats are asking Delta Air Lines and JetBlue Airways to reverse a decision to cut employee...

May 22, 2020 06:11 AM
Energy & Commodities

Shell plans voluntary job losses to mitigate oil slump

[LONDON] Royal Dutch Shell will use measures including voluntary severance for staff to bolster its finances as the...

May 22, 2020 06:04 AM
Energy & Commodities

Brent at highest since March on US stock draw, recovering demand

[NEW YORK] Global benchmark Brent rose more than 1 per cent on Thursday to its highest since March, supported by...

May 22, 2020 05:56 AM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks hit by US-China tensions, recovery doubt

[BENGALURU] European shares fell on Thursday, as signs of worsening US-China relations added to concerns over the...

May 22, 2020 05:49 AM
Stocks

US: Wall St finishes down as US-China tensions heighten trade deal worries

[CALIFORNIA] Wall Street ended lower on Thursday, a day after hitting two-month highs, on a fresh wave of China-US...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.