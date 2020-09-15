You are here

Home > SME

Local firms seek new markets amid Covid-19, but change tack

They switch to expansion tactics involving less physical interaction, as virus-related travel restrictions hinder business dealings.
Tue, Sep 15, 2020 - 5:50 AM
tanlyn@sph.com.sg@LynetteTanBT

BT_20200915_LTABROAD15B_4240770.jpg
Udders' Wong Peck Lin says it has pivoted to product export and distribution and e-commerce rather than franchised stores. These strategies also reduce the need for face-to-face training and meetings.
PHOTO: UDDERS

BT_20200915_LTABROAD15B_4240770.jpg
Acts of Life's John Cunningham says: "We knew that we'd have to be flexible and re-adjust our rollout, which could delay our timelines, but we're here (in Vietnam) for the long term.
PHOTO: ACTS OF LIFE

THE novel coronavirus pandemic has not stopped Singaporean firms from expanding overseas as they seek new markets to make up for weaker demand during this period.

But the nature of the pandemic has forced them to switch to expansion tactics involving less physical interaction, which are...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

SME

Huntington-Paprika merger a 'marriage of equals'

Established businesses keep up with times by recognising trends

Online materials assessment tool aims to reduce plastic use

SGTech starts fund to help SMEs in Singapore digitalise

Funding Societies hires GoBear co-founder, expands C-suite

Alcohol-free karaoke outlets among proposals to help nightlife players reopen

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 15, 2020 08:19 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open lower on profit-taking

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday as investors locked in profits after three days of rallies with...

Sep 15, 2020 07:56 AM
Technology

Tencent picks Singapore as Asia hub after India, US bans

[SINGAPORE] Tencent Holdings has picked Singapore as its beachhead for Asia, joining rivals Alibaba Group Holding...

Sep 15, 2020 07:17 AM
Garage

Uber fights to win back London licence in latest court battle

[LONDON] Taxi app Uber will battle in court on Tuesday to win back its licence to operate in London after the city's...

Sep 15, 2020 07:12 AM
Government & Economy

CEOs call for deep EU emission cuts by 2030

[PARIS] The heads of more than 150 global companies, including Apple and Google, have urged European leaders to set...

Sep 15, 2020 07:08 AM
Government & Economy

US puts block on Chinese products from Uighur 'forced labour'

[WASHINGTON] The US announced on Monday it would block a range of Chinese products made by "forced labour" in the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

UBS chairman explores merger with Credit Suisse

How Temasek unlocked value at Sembcorp

Singapore's total employment falls by record 103,500 in Q2; retrenchments double

Broker's take: Maybank downgrades Asean banks to negative; DBS among top picks

Hot stock: Sembmarine down 2.5% on heavy selloff

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.