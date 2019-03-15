Local SME Tee Hai Chem sells 51% stake to German MNC, teams up to go global

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
SPECIALITY chemicals distributor Tee Hai Chem on Thursday sold a 51 per cent stake to German chemical distribution giant Brenntag for a sum estimated to be S$200-300 million.
Following the transaction, the family behind Tee Hai Chem, which include executive director Han
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg