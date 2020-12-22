Mixed-reality set to enrich hybrid events

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
MARINA Bay Sands has added mixed-reality (MR) capabilities to its hybrid broadcast studio launched in August, broadening its range of tech offerings for event organisers in Singapore.
The studio features a three-dimensional stage with LED wall backdrops and floor,...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes