Money FM podcast: Coffee with Claressa: P&G's Womens Entrepreneur Development Programme
Coffee with Claressa: P&G's Womens Entrepreneur Development Programme
16:44 mins
Synopsis: Claressa Monteiro has a fascinating conversation with Belen Carazo, director, communications, Asia Pacific Headquarters P&G and Mala Rajpal Founder & CEO of LeftRight SG delving into P&G's initiative which helps empower women entrepreneurs through training and mentorship.
Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3
