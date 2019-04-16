You are here

Home > SME

Money FM podcast: Coffee with Claressa: P&G's Womens Entrepreneur Development Programme

Tue, Apr 16, 2019 - 5:50 AM

WDA_Womenentrepreneur.jpg

Money FM podcast: Coffee with Claressa: P&G's Womens Entrepreneur Development Programme

Coffee with Claressa: P&G's Womens Entrepreneur Development Programme

16:44 mins

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Synopsis: Claressa Monteiro has a fascinating conversation with Belen Carazo, director, communications, Asia Pacific Headquarters P&G and Mala Rajpal Founder & CEO of LeftRight SG delving into P&G's initiative which helps empower women entrepreneurs through training and mentorship. 

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

SME

Ying the Label taking art beyond paper and clothes

Digitalising businesses from inside out

My SME Story Ep 6: Seng Hua Hng Foodstuff

A plan for the Singapore of tomorrow

Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat: Starting a new F&B business from scratch

New award to honour foreign brands in Singapore

Editor's Choice

BT_20190416_LSPERPS_3754497.jpg
Apr 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Sing-dollar perps flying off the shelf as prices surge

lwx_ hyflux _160419_1.jpg
Apr 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux sues SM Investments; appoints Nicky Tan as adviser

Most Read

1 Hyflux sues SM Investments over repudiation of rescue deal, claims S$38.9m deposit
2 UOL wins full control of Marina Mandarin hotel, as UIC unit buys out OUE and others
3 Coffee price crisis means hipsters could lose their specialty blends
4 Don Don Donki not fazed by tight labour, pricey rentals here
5 ST Engineering unit gets US government go-ahead to buy engine parts maker

Must Read

BT_20190416_LSPERPS_3754497.jpg
Apr 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Sing-dollar perps flying off the shelf as prices surge

lwx_ hyflux _160419_1.jpg
Apr 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux sues SM Investments; appoints Nicky Tan as adviser

BT_20190416_ABIMDA_3754775.jpg
Apr 16, 2019
Government & Economy

Regulator taking light touch on fast-moving telco sector

lwx_JPM_160419_4.jpg
Apr 16, 2019
Government & Economy

US online lenders reduce risk on concern over looming recession

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening