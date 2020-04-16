You are here

Money FM podcast: Covid-19 Solidarity Budget: How to access support for your SME

Thu, Apr 16, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Prime Time with Howie Lim, Bernard Lim and Finance Presenter JP Ong

15:29 min

Synopsis: SGTech is an ICT trade association that supports digital adoption among local SMEs and is organising a series of webinar sessions on tools SMEs can tap on during this current Covid-19 situation. Ivan Chang, co-opted councilor at SGTech joins Howie Lim and Bernard Lim to discuss how to access support for your SME.

Produced by: Howie Lim of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

Pharma firms must stay healthy to win vaccine race

