Money FM podcast: Covid-19 Solidarity Budget: How to access support for your SME

Prime Time with Howie Lim, Bernard Lim and Finance Presenter JP Ong

15:29 min

Synopsis: SGTech is an ICT trade association that supports digital adoption among local SMEs and is organising a series of webinar sessions on tools SMEs can tap on during this current Covid-19 situation. Ivan Chang, co-opted councilor at SGTech joins Howie Lim and Bernard Lim to discuss how to access support for your SME.

Produced by: Howie Lim of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

