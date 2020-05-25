You are here
Money FM podcast: Helping the F&B industry digitalise to manage costs
The Breakfast Huddle with Elliott Danker, Manisha Tank and finance presenter Ryan Huang
14:01 min
Synopsis: FoodRazor's innovative platform helps restaurants eliminate messy paperwork that results in better cost management. Niles Toh, chief executive and founder of FoodRazor shares more.
Produced by: Elliott Danker of The Breakfast Huddle on MoneyFM 89.3
