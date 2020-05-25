You are here

Money FM podcast: Helping the F&B industry digitalise to manage costs

Mon, May 25, 2020 - 5:50 AM

The Breakfast Huddle with Elliott Danker, Manisha Tank and finance presenter Ryan Huang

14:01 min

Synopsis: FoodRazor's innovative platform helps restaurants eliminate messy paperwork that results in better cost management. Niles Toh, chief executive and founder of FoodRazor shares more. 

Produced by: Elliott Danker of The Breakfast Huddle on MoneyFM 89.3

Many merchants, hawkers may not survive another 4-6 weeks of closure

