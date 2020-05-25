Money FM podcast: Helping the F&B industry digitalise to manage costs

The Breakfast Huddle with Elliott Danker, Manisha Tank and finance presenter Ryan Huang

14:01 min

Synopsis: FoodRazor's innovative platform helps restaurants eliminate messy paperwork that results in better cost management. Niles Toh, chief executive and founder of FoodRazor shares more.

Produced by: Elliott Danker of The Breakfast Huddle on MoneyFM 89.3

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Spotify: https://str.sg/JQQ8

Discover Money FM 89.3 Podcasts: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

Discover ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

https://bt.sg/moneyhacks

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt