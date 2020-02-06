You are here

Money FM podcast: How data will be the competitive advantage for SMEs

Thu, Feb 06, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Prime Time: How data will be the competitive advantage in the digital economy for SMEs

Synopsis: In Mind Your Business, Howie Lim speaks to Kevin Fitzgerald, managing director – Asia at Xero about how data will be the competitive advantage in the digital economy for SMEs.

