Money FM podcast: How SMEs are coping during the circuit breaker

Thu, May 28, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Prime Time with Howie Lim, Bernard Lim and finance presenter JP Ong

10:54 min

Synopsis: Host Howie Lim speaks to Kurt Wee, chairman of the Fair Tenancy Framework Industry Committee and president of the Association of Small & Medium Enterprises. He shares how SMEs have been coping during this circuit breaker period.

Produced by: Howie Lim of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

