Money FM podcast: Mind Your Business – How SMEs can grow not just faster but better too

Fri, Nov 30, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Money FM podcast: Mind Your Business – How SMEs can grow not just faster but better too

Mind Your Business – How SMEs can grow not just faster but better too.

Synopsis: What does weaker external growth in emerging markets mean for the SME sector here? How can they grow better rather than just faster? We find out from Shahid Nizami, managing director for Asia Pacific at HubSpot, who passionately believes in aiding SMEs to realise their full potential.

Produced by: Howie Lim of Midday Edition on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

