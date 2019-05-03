Money FM podcast: Mind Your Business - Data analytics is the game changer for SMEs

Synopsis: The economies of Asean’s member states are dominated by small and medium enterprises. And as one of the fastest growing regions in the world, small and medium businesses have an important window of opportunity to increase their competitiveness if they are to survive and grow in a highly competitive marketplace. Data analytics can be that dividing factor. We speak to Gibu Mathew, vice-president and GM, Asia Pacific, Zoho Corp.

