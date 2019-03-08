Money FM podcast: Mind Your Business: Is Singapore a global-Asia node of tech, innovation and enterprise?

Synopsis: How can Singapore solidify its position as a global-Asia node of technology, innovation and enterprise, as espoused by Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat in his Budget 2019 speech? How important is it to leverage Big Data and machine learning in this regard and how can Singapore SMEs get up to speed? We find out from Sheena Chin, country director, Singapore at Veritas, a worldwide leader in enterprise data protection and software-defined storage.

