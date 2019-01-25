Money FM podcast: Mind Your Business: SMEs are complacent and NOT cyber prepared

You are here
Mind Your Business: SMEs are complacent and NOT cyber prepared
13:00 mins
Synopsis: Chubb Insurance, one of the world’s oldest and largest providers of cyber risk solutions, launched a new study looking at the attitudes of Singapore’s SMEs to cyber awareness and their level of preparedness. And it couldn’t come at a better time, with Singapore having suffered its largest data breach last year and the trend of cyber espionage continuing, a recent one being SIA loyalty programme KrisFlyer. We speak to Andrew Taylor, Chubb's regional cyber security expert.
