Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat: Recovering from bad press & rebuilding customer confidence

The Hot Seat: Recovering From Bad Press & Rebuilding Customer Confidence

Synopsis: Last week, Singapore-based Irvins Salted Egg made headlines after a lizard was discovered in a snack pack. Branding expert Jörg Dietzel shares how companies can recover from bad press and rebuild customer confidence.

