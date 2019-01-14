Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat: Recovering from bad press & rebuilding customer confidence

You are here
The Hot Seat: Recovering From Bad Press & Rebuilding Customer Confidence
9:52 mins
Synopsis: Last week, Singapore-based Irvins Salted Egg made headlines after a lizard was discovered in a snack pack. Branding expert Jörg Dietzel shares how companies can recover from bad press and rebuild customer confidence.
