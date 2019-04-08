You are here

Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat: Starting a new F&B business from scratch

Mon, Apr 08, 2019 - 5:50 AM

From left: Elliott Danker, MONEY FM 89.3 presenter; Yvonne Kwek, founder of The Humble Scoop; and Glenn Van Zutphen, founder of Van Media Group

14:53 mins

Synopsis: Many of us dream of giving up our day jobs and launching our own business. SIA cabin crew turned entrepreneur, Yvonne Kwek, founder of The Humble Scoop, shares more on what it takes to start a new F&B venture with no previous experience.

SME

