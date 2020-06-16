More chances for ICT SMEs to snag government contracts in FY2020

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
THE Singapore government's plan to increase spending on information and communication technology (ICT) and make more use of bulk tenders and dynamic contracting is welcome news to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the sector, especially as the virus outbreak dampens private sector...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes