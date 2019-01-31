You are here

My SME Story Ep 1: Limited Edt

Thu, Jan 31, 2019 - 1:19 PM

SMEs (small-medium enterprises) play an important role in Singapore's economy.

In 2017, about 200,000 of these companies contributed about S$200 billion in gross value added to the economy.

In Singapore, SMEs are defined as companies with at least 30 per cent local shareholding, a manpower size of not more than 200, and generate group annual sales turnover of less than S$100 million.

The Business Times puts six Singapore SMEs under the spotlight in My SME Story, a new fortnightly six-episode series supported by the Info-communications Media Development Authority's (IMDA) PSB programme.

In the first episode out today, we speak to Mandeep Chopra, founder of Singapore's first specialty sneaker boutique Limited Edt. Over the last 16 years, Limited Edt has shaped the local sneaker culture and brought it to the mainstream. Limited Edt now has multiple stores across the island and can be found in prime shopping areas like Orchard Road and Marina Bay Sands.

The second episode, out on Feb 13, will turn the spotlight on Clarence Chan, founder of independent music media company Bandwagon.

My SME Story will run from January to April. It will be available on BT, other Singapore Press Holdings platforms, and social media. To watch the videos, go to bt.sg/videos.

