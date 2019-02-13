You are here

Home > SME

My SME Story Ep 2: Big Tiny

Wed, Feb 13, 2019 - 5:50 AM
tanmindy@sph.com.sg@MindyTanBT

THE Business Times puts six Singapore SMEs under the spotlight in My SME Story, a new fortnightly six-episode series supported by the Info-communications Media Development Authority's (IMDA) PSB programme.

In today's episode, we speak with Adrian Chia, one of three co-founders of Big Tiny, the first company in Singapore to integrate the concept of tiny houses with eco-tourism.

Most of its tiny houses are located in Australia where Big Tiny partners local landowners, such as farmers and vineyard owners, who host the tiny houses. This year, the company is ramping up its plans for Asia so don't be surprised if you see more tiny houses in the region. 
 
The third episode, out on Feb 27, will feature Clarence Chan, founder of independent music media company and website Bandwagon.

My SME Story will run from January to April. It will be available on BT, other Singapore Press Holdings platforms, and social media. To watch the videos, go to bt.sg/videos.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

SME

Knight Frank appoints Nicholas Keong as new head of residential marketing

Stitching together new initiatives to expand the family business

Companies must be future-ready to thrive in machine era

Reeling in fresh ideas from a family tradition

Challenges SMEs face in their digital transformation journey

My SME Story Ep 1: Limited Edt

Editor's Choice

SL_hsk_130219_4.jpg
Feb 13, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Infrastructure players look for another Budget boost

SL_mas_120219_46.jpg
Feb 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Dedicated body to level up corporate governance standards

Feb 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

Yoma's bond issue: Baht what about Singapore?

Most Read

1 Oxley Q2 net profit down 33%
2 Ex-Citibank Singapore CEO Han Kwee Juan joining DBS as group head of strategy and planning
3 SIAS queries Hyflux chief Olivia Lum and board on remuneration, operations
4 Get ready for pricier private hospital Shield plans and riders
5 Positioning Singapore for future challenges

Must Read

file73e5vl2cf801lr12i5jh.jpg
Feb 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Visitor arrivals to Singapore grew 6.2% in 2018, beating expectations and outpacing tourist spending

doc7426o96lj07tia5hc1x_doc70krwmjtuabhd314bd.jpg
Feb 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Feb 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore real household income growth per person slows to 3% in 2018

doc7428kepwjdd91v6tf7b_doc741sx5b5ikyzd3zme15.jpg
Feb 13, 2019
Government & Economy

EU lawmakers approve launch of Singapore free trade agreement

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening