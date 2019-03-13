My SME Story Ep 4: UglyGood

THE Business Times puts six Singapore SMEs under the spotlight in My SME Story, a new fortnightly six-episode series supported by the Info-communications Media Development Authority's (IMDA) PSB programme.

This week's episode features Jeremy Lee, director, business development of food waste startup UglyGood. He shares how the firm is creating a circular economy around food byproduct wastage in the F&B industry.

The startup harvests food waste from fruit pulp and peel byproducts to create animal feed and natural agents, diverting food waste away from the local landfill by leveraging on it as a resource.

In the fifth episode of My SME Story, out on March 27, we speak to Ben Ang and Bryan Tan, the co-founders of XM Studios, a design studio which designs and produces handcrafted cold-cast porcelain statues of pop culture brands such as Marvel, DC and Transformers.

