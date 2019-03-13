You are here

Home > SME

My SME Story Ep 4: UglyGood

Wed, Mar 13, 2019 - 5:50 AM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

THE Business Times puts six Singapore SMEs under the spotlight in My SME Story, a new fortnightly six-episode series supported by the Info-communications Media Development Authority's (IMDA) PSB programme.

This week's episode features Jeremy Lee, director, business development of food waste startup UglyGood. He shares how the firm is creating a circular economy around food byproduct wastage in the F&B industry.

The startup harvests food waste from fruit pulp and peel byproducts to create animal feed and natural agents, diverting food waste away from the local landfill by leveraging on it as a resource.

In the fifth episode of My SME Story, out on March 27, we speak to Ben Ang and Bryan Tan, the co-founders of XM Studios, a design studio which designs and produces handcrafted cold-cast porcelain statues of pop culture brands such as Marvel, DC and Transformers. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

My SME Story will run from January to April. It will be available on BT, other Singapore Press Holdings platforms, and social media. To watch the videos, go to bt.sg/videos

SME

Resilience can help Singapore private equity leapfrog to pole position

How women can build the future of business in Singapore

Money FM podcast: Mind Your Business: Is Singapore a global-Asia node of tech, innovation and enterprise?

What the Budget means for your business

Tan Wu Meng outlines transformation plans

Smaller enterprises 'stand to gain from Budget 2019'

Editor's Choice

Mar 13, 2019
Stocks

Sibor surge driving mortgage rates up

Mar 13, 2019
Banking & Finance

Financial advisers get 1-year reprieve from zero sales fees

BT_20190313_RIVERVALE_3722129.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Real Estate

AEW sells Rivervale Mall for S$230m to SC Capital Partners

Most Read

1 Chinese insurers expanding in Singapore; eyeing South-east Asia
2 Spanish tycoon paying huge premium for Stanley St shophouse
3 Retirement income products: flavour of the times
4 Oxley's 1953 moves a third of its units; Sustained Land's One Meyer 14% sold
5 A Changi Airport spin-off may benefit investors more so than Singaporeans

Must Read

Mar 13, 2019
Stocks

Sibor surge driving mortgage rates up

Mar 13, 2019
Banking & Finance

Financial advisers get 1-year reprieve from zero sales fees

BT_20190313_RIVERVALE_3722129.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Real Estate

AEW sells Rivervale Mall for S$230m to SC Capital Partners

BT_20190313_737_3722110.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore grounds all Boeing 737 Max planes after Ethiopian Airlines crash

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening