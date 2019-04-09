You are here

Home > SME

My SME Story Ep 6: Seng Hua Hng Foodstuff

Tue, Apr 09, 2019 - 11:39 AM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

THE Business Times puts six Singapore SMEs under the spotlight in My SME Story, a new fortnightly six-episode series supported by the Info-communications Media Development Authority's (IMDA) PSB programme.

In this week's final episode of My SME Story, we feature Seng Hua Hng Foodstuff, the homegrown SME is better known as the manufacturer of popular nuts brand Camel Nuts.

Its director and second generation leader Poh Shih Yin shares how the traditional business is keeping up with the times and what are their plans for the future. 

My SME Story will run from January to April. It will be available on BT, other Singapore Press Holdings platforms, and social media. To watch the videos, go to bt.sg/videos.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

SME

A plan for the Singapore of tomorrow

Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat: Starting a new F&B business from scratch

New award to honour foreign brands in Singapore

5 ways to accelerate your leadership pipeline

Marrying function and fashion

Employees should come first in Singapore's new digital economy

Editor's Choice

lwx_oue_090419_4.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Two OUE Reits join consolidation trend with proposed merger

BT_20190409_KRHILL_3747546.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Real Estate

String of public agencies lease offices at Funan

lwx_atms_090419_5.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Banking & Finance

Don't shoot the ATM, it's just a distribution tool: banks

Most Read

1 Ripple aims to make a splash in Asia with expansion of Singapore office
2 OUE Commercial Reit, OUE Hospitality Trust to merge; combined assets worth S$6.8b
3 S-Reits tipped for further gains as rate hike fears subside
4 Jazzing up the CBD
5 String of public agencies lease offices at Funan

Must Read

lwx_hyflux_090419_50.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux default signals more trouble ahead for Singapore bond market: S&P

Apr 9, 2019
Stocks

5 best-performing billionaire stocks returned 49% year to date: SGX

lwx_condo_090419_49.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Real Estate

March resales of private non-landed homes highest since July 2018 cooling measures: SRX

Apr 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

UOB prices US$600m 3.75% notes due 2029

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening