Nets teams up with food ordering app Waitrr, said to be first such tie-up

PAYMENT service provider Nets announced on Friday that it has partnered local mobile ordering and payments solution Waitrr to allow Waitrr’s users to pay for their meals using NetsPay.

This is understood to be the first time that diners will be able to use NetsPay to make payment when they place an order on a mobile food ordering app. This move is aimed at facilitating ordering and paying at restaurants, bars and cafes.

From Sept 7, existing Waitrr users can choose to pay with NetsPay, and new users can sign up faster as they do not need to input credit card details.

The introduction of NetsPay will boost Waitrr’s cashless takeaway and dine-in ordering and payment service. Using Waitrr’s takeaway service, customers can order from their office, pay, and choose their desired time for collection.

For customers who prefer to dine-in, they can order and pay with Waitrr and have their orders sent directly to the kitchen for preparation. The food will be delivered to their table when they arrive, and once they have finished, they can simply leave.

Waitrr’s restaurants include brands such as The Daily Cut, Guzman y Gomez, Omnivore and Paul Bakery among others.

Founder and CEO of Waitrr Tim Wekezer said: “As a locally founded company, it was only logical to integrate into our app the most widely used local payments provider. We're very proud that Nets and Waitrr have formed this partnership to help more restaurants process automated payments faster, and to help Singapore in its efforts to become a cashless society."