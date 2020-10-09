Ovens go cold at F&B chain Bakerzin after 22 years

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
SINGAPOREAN restaurant chain Bakerzin is pulling the plug on its flagging business after over two decades of operations, The Business Times (BT) understands.
All of Bakerzin's five outlets have closed, and the company on Monday gave notice of a creditors' meeting for the...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes