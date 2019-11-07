You are here

Home > SME

P2P lending platform Validus expands into Vietnam

Thu, Nov 07, 2019 - 4:34 PM

VALIDUS Capital, a P2P (peer-to-peer) lending platform for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), has expanded into Vietnam as its third South-east Asian market, it announced on Wednesday.

SMEs make up 97 per cent of Vietnam's enterprises, but only account for 22 per cent of total bank lending. To meet a US$21 billion SME financing gap in the country, Validus Vietnam will partner corporates to provide SME growth financing to their vendors and subcontractors.

The pilot programmes it has in the pipeline include partnerships with Medicare Vietnam, the largest pharmacy, health, beauty and personal care retail group in the country; and Unicons, a member of Coteccons Group which is one of the leading private construction enterprises there.

Full story here.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BREAKING

Nov 7, 2019 04:20 PM
Real Estate

Two ground-floor shop units at Alexis in Alexandra Road for sale at S$10m

TWO freehold ground-floor units with F&B potential located at mixed-use development Alexis in Alexandra Road are...

Nov 7, 2019 04:11 PM
Stocks

South Korea: Stocks close flat on trade deal doubts

[SEOUL] South Korean shares ended little changed on Thursday as doubts about when the United States and China would...

Nov 7, 2019 04:02 PM
Stocks

Australia shares end 1% firmer on NAB, gold stocks; NZ gains

[BENGALURU] Australian shares ended higher on Thursday, as gains in gold stocks and a jump in the country's third-...

Nov 7, 2019 03:50 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close up with Toyota brisk earnings

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed higher on Thursday helped by bargain-hunting purchases, as Toyota reported record first-...

Nov 7, 2019 03:40 PM
Companies & Markets

Singtel wants renewable energy to power its signal towers

[SINGAPORE] Singtel, South-east Asia’s biggest wireless carrier, is worried about the impact of climate change on...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly