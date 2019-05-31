You are here

Home > SME

PODCAST: Catch up with XM Studios, a winner at Emerging Enterprise Award 2018

Fri, May 31, 2019 - 5:50 AM

IMG-8848.JPG

12:34 min

Synopsis: No annual award better honours the bold ambition of Singapore’s young businesses under 10 years old than the Emerging Enterprise Award. 2019 marks 12 years of the award’s celebration of business innovation, resilience and excellence in SMEs - the bedrock of the Singapore economy.

Since 2008, the award has been empowering startups and young enterprises with both recognition and resources to take flight and achieve stellar growth. And today we’re happy to have Bryan Tay, co-founder of XM Studios, one of the top 3 winners at Emerging Enterprise Award 2018.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Produced by: Howie Lim of The Workday on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

SME

PODCAST: Catching up with Big Tiny - one of the winners at Emerging Enterprise Awards 2018

PODCAST: The Emerging Enterprise Award 2019

Swee Kee and Ka Soh start next chapter

Remaining competitive in the Fourth Industrial Revolution

HSBC Singapore sets its sights on SME segment

Heritage businesses caught between wok hei and productivity

Editor's Choice

BT_20190530_NRPROP30_3795712.jpg
May 30, 2019
Real Estate

Braddell View another victim of moribund en bloc market

BT_20190530_MRHYFLUX30_3795640.jpg
May 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux in talks with seven parties; aims to pick suitor by mid-June

May 30, 2019
Opinion

Are robo-advisers the way forward for retail investors?

Most Read

1 Singapore is 8th most powerful country in Asia-Pacific; China closes in on US for top spot: think-tank
2 M1 to replace its 19 mobile plans with one base plan each for SIM-only and handset
3 Allied Tech executive director in S$129m fast property flip
4 Singapore equity prices look appetising but investors not biting
5 25-year-old Cascadale condo in Changi up for en bloc sale with S$270m reserve price

Must Read

BT_20190530_NRPROP30_3795712.jpg
May 30, 2019
Real Estate

Braddell View another victim of moribund en bloc market

BT_20190530_JLMASTURN30_3795632.jpg
May 30, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore refutes US accusation of currency manipulation

BT_20190530_MRHYFLUX30_3795640.jpg
May 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux in talks with seven parties; aims to pick suitor by mid-June

BT_20190530_JASPH30_3795610.jpg
May 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ex-CapitaLand group CEO joins SPH board as independent director

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening