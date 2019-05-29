You are here

PODCAST: Catching up with Big Tiny - one of the winners at Emerging Enterprise Awards 2018

Wed, May 29, 2019 - 5:50 AM

10:24 min

Synopsis: No annual award better honours the bold ambition of Singapore’s young businesses under 10 years old than the Emerging Enterprise Award. 2019 marks 12 years of the award’s celebration of business innovation, resilience and excellence in SMEs - the bedrock of the Singapore economy.

Since 2008, the award has been empowering startups and young enterprises with both recognition and resources to take flight and achieve stellar growth. And today we’re happy to welcome back to the MONEY FM 89.3 studios Jeff Yeo, co-founder of Big Tiny, winners of the Most Promising Start Up award at Emerging Enterprise Award 2018.  

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

