You are here

Home > SME

Preparing for the next big phase of remote working

From cybersecurity risks to increased awareness of employees' mental well-being, there are valuable lessons we can apply to make work-from-home sustainable and effective long after the circuit breaker ends.
Tue, May 26, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200526_SME26BKPWB_4126438.jpg
As we move towards the next phase of remote working, let's continue offering flexibility so employees can feel supported in delivering job expectations, says Lark's Joey Lim.

BT_20200526_SME26BKPWB_4126438.jpg
As we move towards the next phase of remote working, let's continue offering flexibility so employees can feel supported in delivering job expectations, says Lark's Joey Lim.

THE Covid-19 outbreak forced companies to embrace digital transformation seemingly overnight, unequivocally changing the way we work.

Now that companies have benefitted from enhanced productivity, and employees have benefited from increased flexibility, many think this work-from-home...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

SME

Digital transformation the lifeline for SMEs in pandemic

Vietnam plans 15.84t dong tax cut for small businesses

Money FM podcast: Helping the F&B industry digitalise to manage costs

Property consultants point to snags in fair tenancy framework recommendations

Lobby group wants laws for a fair tenancy commission, data sharing

Fair Tenancy Framework industry panel offers 15 recommendations to level retail playing field

BREAKING NEWS

May 26, 2020 06:59 AM
Transport

Brazil still plans to privatise 43 airports through 2022: minister

[SAO PAULO] Brazil's infrastructure minister said on Monday the country still wants to privatise 43 airports through...

May 26, 2020 06:57 AM
Government & Economy

France virus toll nears 28,500 as daily deaths slow

[PARIS] The total number of deaths from the coronavirus in France neared 28,500 on Monday as the daily death toll...

May 26, 2020 06:56 AM
Government & Economy

Europe lifts virus shutters as Japan ends emergency

[MADRID] Europeans flocked to parks, gyms and pools on Monday as more countries eased coronavirus restrictions,...

May 26, 2020 06:53 AM
Government & Economy

WHO suspends trials of hydroxychloroquine as virus treatment

[GENEVA] The World Health Organization said on Monday it had temporarily suspended clinical trials of...

May 26, 2020 06:48 AM
Government & Economy

Coronavirus measures 'disastrous' for children: watchdog

[THE HAGUE] The coronavirus pandemic will have a "disastrous" impact on children's rights worldwide, making them...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.