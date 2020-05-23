Property consultants point to snags in fair tenancy framework recommendations

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
THE proposals suggested by the Fair Tenancy Framework Industry Committee (FTFIC) might face some road bumps, as property consultants point to potential snags in the list of recommendations. The committee comprises five business groups that have come together to call for the...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes