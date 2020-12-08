You are here

Restaurant industry urged to tap technology's full potential

With 'coopetition' it's win-win, as restaurant groups use aggregated data to draw diners to their different brands, say industry players
Tue, Dec 08, 2020 - 5:50 AM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

BT_20201208_LLCHOPE8_4357863.jpg
Some in the hospitality industry believe that if done well, technology can be very powerful, especially on the customer experience and marketing front, and can really drive more guests and diners to eateries.
BT FILE PHOTO

Singapore

THE restaurant industry has digitalised at an unprecedented rate amid the Covid-19 pandemic, but restaurateurs still have a long way to go in maximising the benefits of technology and data in their businesses.

Those were the views of regional key industry players and...

Restaurant industry urged to tap technology's full potential

