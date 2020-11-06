You are here

S$6.8m disbursed to 2,700 food, retail businesses in Singapore for going digital: IMDA

Fri, Nov 06, 2020 - 1:26 PM
SINCE August, about 2,700 food services and retail businesses in Singapore have received a total of S$6.8 million in Digital Resilience Bonus (DRB) payouts, the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) said on Friday.

The bonus was first announced in May, as part of the S$33 billion Fortitude Budget for additional Covid-19 support measures. It is aimed at the F&B and retail sectors, which have been among those badly hit by the pandemic, and where there is a high concentration of local small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

IMDA's assistant chief executive Jane Lim said: "We introduced the DRB to encourage our food services and retail enterprises in their digital transformation journey. More SMEs are now seeing the benefits of digitalisation on multiple fronts, by reaching new customers with e-commerce and becoming more efficient in internal processes."

She called on SMEs that have not digitalised to start doing so now, and for those who have started, to look at the next steps during this period when the DRB and enhanced forms of other support measures are available.

Companies can receive a payout of up to S$10,000 under the DRB scheme, depending on the conditions they meet, and the payouts are given on top of other measures under the SMEs Go Digital programme.

For example, photography and videography equipment retailer T K Foto and urban gardening retailer The Green Capsule not only received a S$2,500 DRB payout each, but also got support in the form of the Productivity Solutions Grant for adopting IMDA-approved e-commerce solutions.

IMDA said more than 50,000 SMEs in Singapore have adopted digital solutions under the SMEs Go Digital programme as at September 2020.

