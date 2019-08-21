You are here

Home > SME

Schneider Electric launches automation starter pack for SMEs

Wed, Aug 21, 2019 - 7:15 PM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

SMALL- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are getting more help to automate their businesses, in the form of an automation starter pack of services, hardware and software launched by Schneider Electric on Wednesday.

Unveiled at the SME Go Automation Singapore 2019 event, the SME Jumpstart Automation Package will use augmented reality (AR) and cloud-based monitoring to improve machine management and maintenance for SMEs and get them started on the automation journey.

SMEs spend nearly as much time searching for information to perform maintenance as they do conducting the actual intervention on the equipment, said Schneider Electric, a French multinational company that specialises in energy management and automation.

The automation package aims to help SMEs find critical information more quickly by converting technical documents and diagrams into PDF files so they are easy to retrieve from an online database, for example. Workers will also be able to virtually open electrical cabinet doors to access hidden parts of machines during operation, and at the same time, receive step-by-step instructions to guide their maintenance activities.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Other components of the package will enable SMEs to leverage digital learning tools to transform the workforce and remotely track machines and performance data while reducing support costs by up to 50 per cent.

"Acceptance and adoption of automation technology among SMEs require not just a review of existing operations, but a consistent and concerted effort to drive adoption of these solutions," said Urvil Modi, vice-president of industry automation for Schneider Electric Singapore and Malaysia.

"At Schneider Electric, we see ourselves as an enabler for SMEs to take their first step in automation. A scalable automation package is important to help SMEs ensure that their transformation process is sustainable."

Schneider Electric will work with the company to identify the parts of the business to be automated and customise the solutions to suit its needs. For example, the EcoStruxure Augmented Operator Advisor (AOA) component of the package includes an assessment of the SME's current state of automation, a site survey and configuration proposal, licenses and hands-on training for AR and human-machine interface software, and tablets and monitors to access that software.

The AOA is meant to improve overall machine efficiency, reduce downtime and human errors, speed up operation and maintenance, and improve worker competency and efficiency.

Later on, a reassessment will be conducted to determine if the solution is working well, and Schneider Electric will deploy additional services if necessary.

Companies will also get subscription-based access to the EcoStruxure Machine Advisor, which will help them to manage their machines by monitoring machine statuses, logging service and maintenance activities, and planning and executing preventive maintenance.

Benefits of using the Machine Advisor include a 3 to 5 per cent increase in productivity and a 30 to 50 per cent reduction in machine downtime, Schneider Electric said.

Editor's Choice

nz_cbd_210819.jpg
Aug 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

3 in 5 Singapore listed firms post poorer results in latest quarter

BT_20190821_CCVULCAN21_3868384.jpg
Aug 21, 2019
Garage

Microsoft co-founder's Vulcan Capital to deploy US$100m in venture funds across S-E Asia

nz_mas_210819.jpg
Aug 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Striking a balance in market regulation

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

nz_sgskyline_210822.jpg
Aug 21, 2019
Government & Economy

Over half of SMEs see drop in profit margins as Singapore economy slows: SCCCI

sg3.jpg
Aug 21, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

nz_ocbc_210819.jpg
Aug 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC in talks with Singtel about virtual bank licence, say sources

9 Kaki Bukit Place (PhotoCredit-CBRE).jpg
Aug 21, 2019
Real Estate

Kaki Bukit Place factory up for sale with S$5.5m indicative price

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly