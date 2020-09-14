You are here

Home > SME

SGTech starts fund to help SMEs in Singapore digitalise

Mon, Sep 14, 2020 - 12:40 PM
tanlyn@sph.com.sg@LynetteTanBT

TECH association SGTech has set up a fund to support Singapore's small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in their digitalisation efforts.

The SME "Stronger Together, Aiding Recovery" fund is starting out with S$660,000, comprising amounts pledged by Facebook, an association member, and Enterprise Singapore (ESG). Under the SG Together Enhancing Enterprise Resilience programme, ESG will match S$1 for every S$2 raised by SGTech.

Ordinary and startup members of SGTech - which has nearly 1,000 members - can apply to the fund. However, they must declare that the tech solution or training programme they wish to claim for is not currently supported by any government grant.

They must also be locally registered with more than 30 per cent local shareholding, and operating in Singapore. Also, revenue generated from the Singapore market must not exceed S$30 million.

"While the onset of Covid-19 has proven to be highly disruptive to businesses, it has brought to the fore opportunities for companies to leverage on technology to insulate against some of the consequences of such a shock," said SGTech chairman Wong Wai Meng.

SEE ALSO

Lendlease to set up product development centre in Singapore

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The fund will accept applications from Oct 1 this year to March 31, 2022.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

SME

Funding Societies hires GoBear co-founder, expands C-suite

Alcohol-free karaoke outlets among proposals to help nightlife players reopen

Government reviewing Singapore nightlife operators' suggestions to help industry restart

Employment expectations for Q4 worsen among businesses in Singapore

Swift response, adaptable workforce needed to innovate amid pandemic

Learn how to stay relevant from seasoned businesses

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 14, 2020 12:48 PM
Government & Economy

Taiwan holding five Hong Kongers picked up at sea: sources

[TAIPEI] Taiwan has been holding since last month five people from Hong Kong who fled the Chinese-run city by boat...

Sep 14, 2020 12:39 PM
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Sembmarine down 2.5% on heavy selloff

SHARES in Sembcorp Marine (SMM) were actively traded on Monday morning as the marine and offshore engineering group...

Sep 14, 2020 12:30 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore to support precision engineering growth with 1,500 vacancies on offer

ENHANCED measures are under way to help Singapore companies in growth sectors "pull apart from the competition",...

Sep 14, 2020 12:06 PM
Energy & Commodities

Gold gains on weaker US dollar, investors await Fed meeting

[BENGALURU] Gold prices rose on Monday, supported by a weaker dollar and expectations that the US Federal Reserve...

Sep 14, 2020 12:00 PM
Garage

AMTD fund invests S$11.5m in five Singapore-based fintech startups

THE AMTD Singapore Solidarity Fund has made its first batch of investments, totalling S$11.5 million, into five...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

How Temasek unlocked value at Sembcorp

Stocks to watch: MIT, Keppel Reit, ST Engg, Singapore Airlines, CapitaLand, Oxley

Razer Fintech, Franklin Templeton create digital wealth management platform for youth

Singapore stocks edge down; STI opens 0.1% lower

Singapore Kitchen Equipment execs on bail amid graft probe

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.