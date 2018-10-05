You are here

SIMTech launching new digital transformation and innovation programme

Fri, Oct 05, 2018 - 4:58 PM
A*STAR's Singapore Institute of Manufacturing Technology (SIMTech) is launching a new digital transformation and innovation (DTI) programme to train key personnel of local enterprises to be champions for digitalisation in order to speed up the transformation of business models.

NTUC Learning Hub and the Singapore Precision Engineering and Technology Association (SPETA) will be signing memorandums of understanding (MOUs) with SIMTech to license and conduct DTI in sectors such as manufacturing, food, retail, hospitality and other services. The DTI programme has been developed jointly with SkillsFuture Singapore. 

Speaking at the Manufacturing Productivity Technology Centre annual conference on Friday morning, Senior Minister of State for the Ministry of Trade & Industry and deputy secretary-general of the National Trades Union Congress, Dr Koh Poh Koon highlighted the need for companies to equip their workforce with the necessary skills to thrive in an environment which is evolving as technology advances.

He warned that resistance to changing mindsets will be the biggest stumbling block. "Employers who think that they can carry on their business as usual, who hope that Industry 4.0 will be a passing phase and think they will be alright - I think that is a very dangerous assumption. The next hurdle is changing the mindset of workers who still think they can keep doing the same job for the next decade."

By changing these perspectives and using platforms available to both parties, there will be greater momentum for change, he highlighted. "We are investing heavily in our people's training and in our technological capabilities over the years and we will continue to do so for many years ahead."

