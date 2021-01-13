You are here

Singapore Environment Council honours 12 companies for their efforts to go green

Wed, Jan 13, 2021 - 8:40 PM
TWELVE companies were given the GreenDNA Certification by the Singapore Environment Council (SEC), a non-governmental environmental organisation, in a ceremony at the Grand Hyatt Hotel on Wednesday.

Grace Fu, the Minister for Sustainability and the Environment, presented the certificates to this first batch of companies that have worked to adopt green practices.

In her speech, she noted that transport company ComfortDelGro Corporation Limited plans to convert all its taxis to hybrid vehicle models by 2030. It has also installed the first Direct Commercial fast-charging station in Singapore for its electric vehicle fleet.

Also mentioned was DBS Bank Ltd, which established Sustainable Sourcing Principles to set expectations for their suppliers; it is one of the co-founders of the National Sustainability Roundtable in 2019.

Other recipients include Arcadis Singapore Pte Ltd, City Developments Limited (CDL), DTC World Corporation, Frasers Property Aquamarine Trustee Pte Ltd, Frog'ys Pte Ltd (the French cafe Merci Marcel), Grand Hyatt Singapore, Jim & Hall's Pte Ltd, Office Planner P/L, Procter & Gamble (Singapore) Pte Ltd and SBS Transit Ltd.

The Attorney-General's Chambers and the Tampines Town Council received Eco-Office+ Certification at the ceremony for having implemented effective environmentally friendly practices.

GreenDNA is part of the SEC's plan to achieve a 36 per cent carbon intensity reduction by 2030. The certification aims to recognise companies that have set measurable goals by tracking carbon reduction, water efficiency and waste management, among other things. Recipients have also carried out training programmes for employees and showed improvements in resource consumption.

SEC chairman Isabella Huang-Loh said: "Collectively, the 12 companies have committed to reduce their current baseline of 0.138 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) by 10 per cent."

She added that the SEC helps each company set realistic and targeted goals, some striving for a reduction of five per cent and others of 50 per cent, based on factors such as the sector in which they operate and the size and scale of their operations.

While the SEC has ambitious long-term goals like having a carbon trading system in the future, it is taking a step-by-step approach to climate action, said Ms Huang-Loh.

