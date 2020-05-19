Singapore retail, F&B firms team up to spur China business

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
SOME Singaporean retail and F&B companies in China are banding together to spur business amid a slow recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, led by industry bodies.
Last month, 12 Singapore companies, led by Enterprise Singapore and the Singapore Chinese Chamber for...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes