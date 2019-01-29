You are here

Home > SME

Singapore SMEs slow on digital adoption and cyber protection: survey

Tue, Jan 29, 2019 - 3:00 PM
UPDATED Tue, Jan 29, 2019 - 3:54 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE's small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are slow to take up cyber protection measures, digital payment offerings and government support for digitalisation despite high rates of awareness, according to a survey by QBE Insurance.

Although 90 per cent of respondents admitted to being aware of potential cyber risks, one in four still do not have any internal processes or policies to protect themselves, a figure that hits one-third for smaller-sized SMEs.

When it came to business protection, only 20 per cent of respondents were found to have insurance protection against cyber hacks.

For 40 per cent of SMEs, the high cost of investment was cited as the main reason for not digitalising or making more use of digital technologies and processes. Other reasons include a lack of digital skills within the business and lack of financing and funds.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The survey also highlighted a “disconnect” between awareness and uptake of government support for digitalisation. Despite 65 per cent of SMEs being aware of the government support initiatives to help digitalise, only 30 per cent went on to utilise these initiatives.

On the digital payments front, around a quarter of SMEs surveyed still prefer payment methods such as cheques and cash. Digital payment services such as PayNow Corporate only saw adoption by 26 per cent of SMEs, despite 71 per cent being aware of the service. Around 10 per cent of all SMEs were unwilling to use to use the service, while 29 per cent were “sitting on the fence”. This is due to concerns of security and vulnerabilities to fraud and hacking, according to 32 per cent of holdouts to the service.

In general, local SMEs’ outlook for 2019 was “generally optimistic”, with 38 per cent expecting to expand their businesses, half of this group intending to look abroad. SMEs were also found to be upbeat about their businesses and overall economy, with 44 per cent believing business will improve in the next 12 months. Meanwhile, 39 per cent of respondents are of the view that Singapore’s economy will improve in the same period. Out of these businesses, 40 per cent are currently domestic-only.

QBE's survey polled 491 SMEs across various industries in Singapore.

Earlier in January, a poll of about 3,600 businesses by the Singapore Business Federation and DP Information Group reported that SME business outlook for the first six months of 2019 was slightly less optimistic in the fourth quarter 2018 compared to the previous quarter.

Editor's Choice

BT_20190129_LSBONUS29_3681126.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Banking & Finance

Bank bonuses flat; but slow job market may block exit to greener pastures

SL_ng_290119_13.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Guarding the guardians of financial probity

SL_m1_290119_15.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

M1's Q4 profit down 21.4%

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Y Ventures down 21% on accounting errors for H1 2018 earnings
2 Bank bonuses flat; but slow job market may block exit to greener pastures
3 Singapore to tighten audit, valuation rules
4 OCBC eyeing forex fray for overseas travel spending
5 Budget 2019 expected to support vulnerable PMETs: DBS economist
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

file6va2 afp.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

In Budget 2019, government could take bigger share of risk to support SMEs: DBS economist

file6ub65cbemxyxw57da8f.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Real Estate

Gilstead Court relaunched for en bloc sale as owners decide on cutting reserve price

Jan 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Commonwealth Capital in JV with Japan's Kokubu for cold chain logistics

SL_Alibaba_290119_60.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Technology

Alibaba shows signs of strain as China's economy shudders

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening