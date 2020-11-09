You are here

Singapore tenant collective SGTUFF to hold job fair; more than 1,000 roles on offer

Mon, Nov 09, 2020 - 2:17 PM
SINGAPORE tenant collective Singapore Tenants United for Fairness (SGTUFF) will be holding a job fair with more than 1,000 roles on offer, in a bid to help ease the labour shortage in frontline industries.

Of the more than 1,000 job vacancies, at least 600 are from SGTUFF members. The collective was started in February when disgruntled tenants in retail, F&B and services banded together to address what they saw as unfair behaviour from their landlords when the Covid-19 pandemic started. Now, there are more than 700 business owners in the group, representing nearly 830 brands in about 3,100 retail outlets. They hire about 24,970 people collectively.

"Singapore is in the midst of its biggest recession since independence and retrenchments are at an all-time high," said SGTUFF chairman Terence Yow. Yet, he noted that many of the business owners the collective represents continue to face a shortage of employees.

"We see job matching as one of SGTUFF's long-term priorities and we are working with various grassroots organisations and government agencies to convince more Singaporeans to embark on exciting new careers in the frontline business industry," Mr Yow added.

The job fair will be held at Keat Hong Community Club on Nov 12-13. Entry is free and open to all Singaporeans and permanent residents. Those who wish to attend can register at https://keathongcc.communityjobfair.com.sg/

Among the employers participating in the job fair are Union Power, Les Amis Group, The Spa Esprit Group, Soup Spoon, Sakae Sushi, Qiren Organisation, and Hao Mart. More than 50 per cent of the vacancies are professional, manager, executive and technician roles.

Stay up to date with The Business Times for