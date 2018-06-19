You are here

Home > SME

SMEs still upbeat for rest of 2018, but caution has crept in due to trade tensions: index

Tue, Jun 19, 2018 - 5:15 PM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

SINGAPORE'S SMEs remain upbeat about their prospects for the second half of this year, but caution has crept in as a result of the ongoing US-China trade disputes.

The latest Singapore Business Federation–DP Info (SBF-DP) SME Index dipped marginally from 51.8 to 51.5, even as it remained in positive territory. A score above 50 indicates an expectation of growth, while a score below 50 signals a possible contraction.

The outlook for SME turnover and profits was stable, with the turnover expectations score remaining the same as last quarter at 5.38, while the profitability expectations score stayed positive from 5.28 to 5.29.

A score above five indicates expectations of an increase, while a score below that indicates possible declines.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Among the sectors, Business Services had the highest overall index score of 52.3. It also had the highest turnover expectations score at 5.55 and profitability expectations score at 5.51.

The largest improvement in outlook came from the Retail/Food and Beverage (F&B) sector, which saw its index score rise from 51.3 to 52.0. Last quarter, Retail/F&B SMEs were the most bullish about their business expansion and hiring expectations, a combination that indicated an intention to expand their operations.

James Gothard, general manager, credit services & strategy, South-east Asia, Experian, said that the one sector which has been enjoying consistency is Business Services.

"They have topped the rankings for optimism every quarter for the last four years," he noted.

He added that the Retail/F&B sector is one to watch as its outlook is improving faster than the other sectors.

"During the last few quarters, Retail/F&B SMEs have been hiring, making capital investments and gaining easier access to funding. As a stronger economy fuels consumer confidence, these F&B companies have become increasingly positive about their future," Mr Gothard said.

But despite the relatively stable outlook, Ho Meng Kit, CEO of the Singapore Business Federation, said that he had expected the index to improve over the rest of the year instead of remaining flat, as this was "the seasonal trend in the past in view of the year-end festivities".

He said: "Their sentiment was affected by the ongoing trade disputes between the US and China. With both countries ratcheting up measures to impose additional tariffs on imports and possible investment restrictions, this certainly could have the potential to upend the positive sentiment of our SMEs."

He added that despite the looming uncertainties, SMEs should continue to "think long-term, leverage the supportive government economic policies and continue with their efforts to transform their companies to be more innovative and competitive".

More than 3,600 SMEs were surveyed during April and May 2018 on their outlook.

Editor's Choice

BP_OCBC_190618_1.jpg
Jun 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC targets S$1b profit from China's Greater Bay Area by 2023

JAPAN-STOCKS-MARKETS-062806.jpg
Jun 19, 2018
Stocks

Asia equities battered again by US-China trade spat

cs-Leonie08.jpg
Jun 19, 2018
Real Estate

Jump in May home sales lifts hopes for second half

Most Read

1 Ex-Malaysian PM Najib and family spotted in Langkawi with 30 bags
2 Saving Hyflux: stakeholders, patience is vital now
3 Astrea IV Class A-1 bonds rise to 102.9 on debut
4 Stock market remains in correction mode
5 O&M stocks appear to be decoupling from oil prices
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Hyflux_240518_2.jpg
Jun 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Court gives Hyflux 6-month break from creditors; company in talks for S$200m rescue financing

CPTPP
Jun 19, 2018
Government & Economy

American Chamber of Commerce in Singapore urges US to rejoin Trans-Pacific trade pact

Jun 19, 2018
Transport

SP Group to build Singapore's largest public electric vehicle charging network by 2020

BP_CapitaLand_190618_42.jpg
Jun 19, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: OCBC, Raffles United, Envictus International, CapitaLand

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening