StaffAny launches app to help SMEs manage reopening measures

CICO combines government's SafeEntry digital check-in system with elements of StaffAny workforce management solution.
Tue, Jun 02, 2020 - 5:50 AM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

BT_20200602_LLSTAFFANYXY40_4133128.jpg
Back row (from left): Albert Yeoh, software engineer; Lee Kai Yi, co-founder. Front row (from left): Chow Jia Yi, founding team member; co-founders Janson Seah, Jeremy Hon and Eugene Ng.
PHOTO: STAFFANY

BT_20200602_LLSTAFFANYXY40_4133128.jpg
A series of screen captures showing how the CICO app integrates the SafeEntry requirements into a company’s clock-in, clock-out process.
PHOTO: STAFFANY

BT_20200602_LLSTAFFANYXY40_4133128.jpg
A Phoon Huat employee scanning a QR code to log her attendance and health declaration via the CICO app.
PHOTO: STAFFANY

AS companies resume limited operations in Singapore's phased lifting of the circuit breaker, careful tracking of their staff's attendance, temperatures and health declarations will be a top priority for employers, to ensure they will be allowed to stay open.

To help firms integrate...

